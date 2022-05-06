Attorneys Discuss Supreme Court Leaked Document On Abortion

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features attorneys with the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center discussing the leaked document from the U.S. Supreme Court and what it would mean for abortion in the nation. Chief Counsel Randall Wenger and Senior Counsel Jeremy Samek talk about the document and what needs to be done if Roe versus Wade is overturned by the high court. They also discuss the efforts of pro abortion lawmakers who are trying to codify abortion in PA’s Constitution and a Life Amendment that needs approval to stop such action. Spotlight airs at 12:30 p.m. on WDAC and 2:30 p.m. on WBYN. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”