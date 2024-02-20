Attorney Claims Judge Is Innocent Of Shooting

HARRISBURG (AP) – The attorney representing a suspended Dauphin County magistrate judge says his client is not guilty of allegations that she shot her estranged boyfriend as he slept earlier this month. Judge Sonya McKnight was charged last week with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Susquehanna Township Police allege that she had gunshot residue on her hands an hour after the Feb. 10 shooting of Michael McCoy. Defense attorney Cory Lesher said in a statement that McKnight “is innocent” and “did not shoot” the victim. He said 57-year-old McKnight “looks forward to the whole story being told” and “intends to vigorously defend herself in this matter.” A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled Feb. 26.