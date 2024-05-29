Attempted Vehicle Theft In Manheim

PENN TOWNSHIP – On May 29, 2024, at approximately 1:35 AM, Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) were dispatched to the area of Morgan Automotive for a report of a vehicle theft in progress. Police arrived on the scene and located a white Chevy Camaro parked alongside the roadway. As the officer pulled over to investigate, a suspect, believed to be an adult male in a black sweatshirt and hood, was seen running from the business and entering the Camaro. The Officer attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the suspect fled from the scene. A short vehicle pursuit ensued southbound on Lancaster Road (SR72) but was terminated in the interest of public safety. During the follow-up investigation, there was evidence the suspect or suspects had entered the Manheim Auto Auction property and surrounding businesses, presumably to steal cars. The NLCRPD Criminal Investigations Division, Manheim Auto Auction partners and State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call NLCRPD at (717)733-0965 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. You may also submit a tip through CrimeWatch via the “Submit a Tip” feature. Tipsters may remain anonymous.