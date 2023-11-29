Attempted Robbery Of A Motor Vehicle Arrest

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., PA – On Monday, November 27th, at approximately 4:00 PM, the Susquehanna Township Police were called to the 3200 block of Crest Road for a Carjacking attempt. Investigation revealed a suspect approached a male victim working at a home and displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. As the victim walked the suspect to his vehicle, the victim retrieved a shotgun from his vehicle and pointed it at the suspect. The suspect fled on foot but ran into a fence, at which point, the victim held the suspect at gunpoint until Police arrived to arrest the suspect. The 18-year-old male suspect was identified as Jamel Jackson, a resident of Susquehanna Twp. Mr. Jackson was arraigned on charges of attempted robbery, terroristic threats, criminal mischief and trespass. He was given $50,000 bail.