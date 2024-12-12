Attempted Lititz Area Murder Leads To Prison

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Willow Street, Lancaster County man faces attempted murder and aggravated assault charges after a victim showed up at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health with a stab wound. A statement was provided to a nurse that the victim was stabbed by 44-year-old Russell Adams-Nicholls at an address on Chatham Way in Lititz. The stab wound caused a serious injury that resulted in blood loss and required lifesaving surgery. Police responded to the Chatham Way address and found a large amount of blood in the kitchen and sunroom area of the home. West Lampeter Township Police were able to confirm on early morning on December 3rd that Adams-Nicholls was arrested for simple assault, taken into custody, and transported to prison. He was bonded out and had driven to the Chatham Way address. A witness indicated that Adams-Nicholls’ behavior seemed manic. On December 4th, he was taken into custody at Lancaster General. He had an injured right hand. He was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.