Attempted Child Luring In Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County authorities are investigating an attempted child luring. On Thursday, February 19th, between 6:50 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., police responded to a report of a young child walking to her bus stop at the intersection of Raspberry Drive and Mayberry Lane in Silver Spring Township when she was approached by an older white male driving a white Tesla. The male was described as bald, with a beard, and wearing sunglasses. The suspect asked the child if she needed a ride to school. After she declined, the male continued to slowly follow her as she walked to the bus stop. He left the area once the school bus arrived in the development. Residents in the area of Raspberry Drive and Mayberry Lane are asked to review any surveillance footage for a white Tesla that may have been in the neighborhood. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silver Spring Township Police at 717-697-0607, ext. 2033.