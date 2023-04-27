Attempted Child Abduction In Lancaster

LANCASTER – On April 7th, 2023 shortly after 1:00 p.m. officers from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the area of N. Lime and E. Chestnut Streets for a reported vehicle crash. As officers investigated the crash, they learned it was precipitated by an attempted Luring of a Child or Child Abduction that occurred in the 1st block of N. Lime Street. This criminal act was prevented by a passerby who happened to be in the area. The person who prevented the abduction was able to follow the intended child victim a short distance, until the child victim was reunited with her mother. The person spoke briefly with the mother and explained what happened but did not obtain identifying information from the mother or the child. The child is described as a Hispanic female, approximately eight years of age. The mother of the child is described as a Hispanic female, possibly in her 30s, with short hair dyed light brown, or dirty blond. Lancaster City Bureau of Police Special Investigations Detective Jessica Higgins is seeking community assistance to identify the child victim and her mother. Anyone with information that could be of assistance is urged to call the Bureau of Police at 717 735-3301 to reach the front desk, or 717 735-3319 to speak directly with Detective Higgins.