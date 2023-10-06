Attempt To Make For An Earlier 2024 PA Primary

HARRISBURG – The PA House advanced a bill to move up the state’s 2024 presidential primary election by three weeks, but disagreements have arisen with Republican state senators. House Bill 1634 passed by a 102-100 vote. Moving up the primary date from April 23 is driven primarily to avoid a conflict with the Jewish holiday of Passover. The bill would move up the date to April 2. Senate Republicans want to move up the primary date to March 19. They say it’ll give voters more of a say in deciding presidential nominees.