Attack On Our Nation Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley as he spoke at the 2023 National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Orlando. Before election as U.S. senator, Hawley served as Missouri’s Attorney General and is recognized as one of the nation’s leading constitutional lawyers. He talked about the importance of faith in God for our nation, how Marxists within our own borders are attacking the foundations of our nation, and the need for God’s people to stand up to bring our country back from wicked influences coming against us. Hear more from Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”