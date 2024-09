ATM Skimming Device Found n Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A skimming device was found on an ATM at a Lancaster County Sheetz. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded this past Wednesday to the Sheetz at 1205 Lancaster Road, Manheim and found the device. Police say that anyone who may have used the ATM machine located inside the store over the past month, should review your bank transactions and report any fraudulent or suspicious activity to your bank and local police department.