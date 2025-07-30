ATM Skimmer Sought In York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are searching for a suspect who attached a skimming device onto two separate ATM machines at the Rutter’s Store at 420 N. Main Street in Spring Grove. On June 25 around 8:45 a.m., a white male entered the store. The devices were used to collect and copy personal credit card and bank account information from unsuspecting users. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspect which can be seen below. If anyone has any information regarding the incident or can identify the male suspect, contact York County Regional Police at 717-741-1259. Tips can be anonymous.