ATLAS To Help With Addictions

HARRISBURG – PA’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced a free and confidential Addiction Treatment, Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform called ATLAS. The tool not only monitors the quality of treatment providers in PA, but also gives individuals and families a trusted resource to locate quality care for themselves and their loved ones. Forty Gaudenzia treatment locations and a total of 515 substance use disorder treatment facilities across the state have submitted their information to be included in ATLAS. An additional open enrollment period for facilities who missed the first deadline will be available in fall 2022. ATLAS was created by Shatterproof, a national nonprofit dedicated to reversing the addiction crisis in America. You can find out more about ATLAS by clicking on the banner below.

