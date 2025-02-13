Assault & Crash Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster report that misdemeanor assault took place on the 500 block of W. Orange Street around 3:30 p.m. yesterday. The suspects involved fled the scene, which resulted in a vehicle crash that occurred at Chestnut and Charlotte Streets. The suspects have been identified and will be charged. At this time, police do not believe this was a random attack, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The crash victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.