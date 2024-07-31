Assassination Attempt Hearing While Preparing For Today’s PA Rally

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The Secret Service’s acting director says he “cannot defend” why the roof used by the gunman in the assassination attempt of ex-President Donald Trump in Butler, PA was unsecured. Ronald Rowe testified before two Senate committees saying he recently traveled to the PA shooting site and what he saw made him ashamed. It’s the latest in a series of congressional hearings dedicated to the July 13 shooting at the GOP presidential candidate’s PA rally. Trump will make his first return to PA since the assassination attempt by speaking at a rally today in Harrisburg. Doors will open at 2 p.m. for the rally at the New Holland Arena at the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center located at 2300 N. Cameron Street. Trump is slated to speak around 6 p.m.