Artwork Created By Lancaster County High School Students Installed On The PA Turnpike

DENVER – The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) unveiled a new mural at the Bowmansville Service Plaza on the PA Turnpike – with artwork created by Cocalico High School art students. This is the sixteenth piece created in conjunction with Art Sparks, a PCA and PA Turnpike partnership to bring student-created, locally relevant artwork to service plazas across the PA Turnpike’s 565-mile system. Susan S. Cohen, PCA Council Chair said,

“Problem solving, thinking creatively, and working collaboratively are just a few skills students develop when working in the arts. This sizable mural is an impressive reflection of these students’ abilities and I applaud each and every one of them.”