Arson Suspect Sought In York

YORK COUNTY – An arson investigation is underway at the former Memorial Hospital in York at 325 S. Belmont Street. The incident happened Monday, May 22, around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses saw a female on scene, bent over near one of several small fires that had been set. She was last seen riding a bicycle northbound on S. Belmont Street. Police released a picture of the woman which can be seen below. If you recognize the woman or have information related to the investigation, contact Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.