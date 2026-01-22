Arson Suspect Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who started a fire on the 800 block of Marietta Avenue on November 8, 2025 around 6:30 a.m.. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. The incident caused extensive damage to the building. The individual was later observed at Turkey Hill on Columbia Avenue that same night. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is encouraged to contact Lancaster City Police Detective Baker at bakerk@lancasterpolice.com or by calling the station at 717-735-3300 or leaving an anonymous tip via their Crimewatch page.