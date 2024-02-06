Arson Fire Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County arson is under investigation. This past Sunday around 3:38 p.m., first responders were called to 617 Anderson Ferry Road in East Donegal Township for a house fire. Officers encountered a tenant on scene, who sustained first and second degree burns. They were transported to Lancaster General Hospital and later flown to the Lehigh Burn Center for treatment. A State Police Fire Marshall was on scene assisting police. The fire was ruled to be intentional and an investigation is underway as to the cause of the fire. No other tenants were injured. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Susquehanna Regional Police Sgt. Michael Kimes at 717-426-1164.