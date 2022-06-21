Arson Fire Arrest In Harford County

PYLESVILLE, MD (AP) – Harford County, Maryland fire officials have charged a 15-year-old boy with arson after a large barn fire that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. The Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters were dispatched to Onion Road in Pylesville around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a 50-foot by 100-foot barn ablaze. Officials say the barn and its contents are considered a complete loss with damages estimated to be over $750,000. Investigators determined that the fire was set intentionally and charged the teen with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property. The teen was released to the custody of his parents and referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.