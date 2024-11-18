Arson Charges File Against Burn Victim

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A burn victim is facing charges of arson after a November 8th brush fire on Blue Mountain near Autumn Oaks Drive and Box Elder Court. Police responded to the fire and found Malcolm Kellogg with severe burns to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. While over 70 firefighters fought to get the quickly spreading brush fire under control, police began to investigate. Kellogg, who was recently cited for illegally dumping trash in the same location, was directed to remove the trash he had dumped. Instead of removing it, Kellogg lit the pile on fire. The fire quickly became out of control, endangered houses and residents in the near vicinity and ultimately burned over 6 acres of land. Lower Paxton Township Police filed a criminal complaint charging Malcolm Kellogg with arson and risking a catastrophe. Due to Kellogg’s injuries, he will be arraigned at an upcoming preliminary hearing.