Arson Attack Probe At PA Governor’s Mansion Continues

HARRISBURG (AP) – An independent expert will review security at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s official residence in Harrisburg after investigators accused a man of scaling a wall and setting fire to the mansion. State Police said that the review will be a risk and vulnerability assessment of the governor’s official residence following the arson attack, which caused extensive damage and forced Shapiro and his family to flee early Sunday. The residence, built in 1968, did not have sprinklers, and the damage could be in the millions of dollars. The attack has raised many questions about how an intruder was able to enter the grounds and carry it out before quickly fleeing the residence. Authorities are investigating why Cody Balmer set the fire and are probing whether he targeted the governor because of his Jewish faith or positions on Israel’s war in Gaza. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said that she had spoken with Shapiro. She described the arson as “absolutely horrific” and said she believes Balmer “wanted to kill him.”