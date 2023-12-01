Arson Arrest In Ephrata

EPHRATA, PA – The Ephrata Police Department has charged Savanna A. Parsons, 30, of Ephrata with one count of Arson Endangering Persons, two counts of Arson Endangering Property and one count of Aggravated Arson. Parsons was charged following an investigation into a fire at an apartment building at 522 E. Main St. in Ephrata Borough on August 8, 2023 at approximately 11:30 PM. She admitted to police she had rubbing alcohol and a lighter on her bed prior to the fire starting and she was alone in her apartment when the fire started. It was determined the fire broke out in the area of her bed. 20 residents from 12 apartments were displaced. One juvenile resident who was evacuated was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Parsons was arraigned and bail was set at $200,000. Parsons failed to post bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison.