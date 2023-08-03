Arrests In York County Subway Armed Robbery

YORK COUNTY – Southern York Regional Police have charged two men involved in a July 13th armed robbery of the Subway in the first block of Constitution Avenue in Shrewsbury, York County. Police say 26-year-old Carnell Cummings with no fixed address, and 28-year-old Kelly Washington Jr. of Baltimore have been charged with Robbery, Simple Assault, Terroristic Threats, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Receiving Stolen Property. Both men are currently in Baltimore County Detention Center waiting on additional Maryland charges for Robbery and extradition back to PA.