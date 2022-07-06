Arrests In Lancaster County Gun Shop Thefts

ELIZABETHTOWN – Lancaster County authorities made arrests in two separate cases that occurred at Trop Gun Shop at 910 N. Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township. In October 2021, police received a complaint of theft by an employee. An investigation found the thefts in excess of $13,000. The thefts occurred from December 2020 through September 2021. Police charged the store manager, 35-year-old Justin Shanley, formerly of Marietta, with theft by deception and access device fraud. He was arraigned and released on $250,000 bail. The second involved a May 1, 2022 burglary involving four persons who smashed the front door and stole 14 firearms. Authorities identified the four suspects who were all from Harrisburg. Police arrested Naron Williams and James Scott, both 19-years-old, along with two juveniles, ages 15 and 14. They face burglary, theft, conspiracy, and other charges. Williams and Scott are held in Lancaster County Prison while the juveniles are placed in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.