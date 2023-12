Arrest Warrant Issued For Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man is wanted for an attempted murder with a firearm in Washington County, Oregon. A felony warrant was received by Susquehanna Township Police for 44-year-old George Ditzler III of 668 Essex Street in Marietta. Officers attempted to serve the warrant at his home, however, Ditzler was not there. Details of the incident were not released. Anyone with information on Ditzler’s location is asked to contact your local police department or PA State Police.