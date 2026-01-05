Arrest Warrant For Brethren Village Burglary Suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Taihya Sumpter of Wrightsville. She is wanted for burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and other charges after an incident at Brethren Village. On December 17, a resident found a black female in the bathroom of their apartment. The victim had encountered Sumpter in the hallway when they left the apartment and then found her in her apartment when they returned. Sumpter claimed she was from maintenance and was checking on a leak in the bathroom. She pretended to call someone about the leak and hurriedly left the apartment. It was discovered that no one from maintenance had been dispatched to the location. A still shot of a female and her vehicle, obtained from surveillance video, was shown to the victim, who identified Sumpter as the same woman in their apartment. The victim reported possibly $20 in cash was missing. Then it was found that someone was attempting to use the victim’s debit/Visa card for transactions. Police checked records of the vehicle, and it was found that the vehicle was owned by Sumpter with a registration status of “revoked.” Sumpter remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.