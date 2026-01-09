Arrest Made In Grave Robberies

DELAWARE COUNTY – A Lancaster County man was arrested after burglarizing graves in Delaware County. 34-year-old Jonathan Gerlach of Ephrata faces burglary, criminal trespass, abuse of a corpse, and other charges. Between November 7, 2025 and January 6, 2026, authorities responded to Mount Moriah Cemetery in regards to a string of burglarized graves and mausoleums. On January 6, detectives were conducting surveillance of the cemetery when they observed Gerlach’s car with numerous bones and skulls in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle. Gerlach was then seen exiting the cemetery holding a burlap bag, crow bar, and other assorted items. He was brought into custody where he admitted to stealing approximately 30 sets of human remains. A search warrant was issued and executed at his home in Ephrata. Authorities believe that over 100 full or partial sets of human and skeletal remains have been recovered from Gerlach’s home and a storage unit. The investigation remains ongoing. Gerlach is being held at Delaware County Prison.