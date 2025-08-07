Arrest Made In Ephrata Burglary

EPHRATA – Ephrata Police have charged a Harrisburg teen with a May 2nd burglary at Musser’s Outdoors at 438 North Reading Road in Ephrata. Police determined that eleven guns were stolen and that multiple suspects were involved. Police collected forensic evidence and followed leads developed from subsequent incidents in which some of the stolen firearms were recovered in other locations. As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify 18-year-old Joshua Kone as a suspect. Kone later admitted to participating in the burglary. He is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit burglary, and firearms not to be carried without a license. A warrant was obtained for Kone, who is currently incarcerated in Dauphin County on unrelated charges. Five of the eleven firearms stolen in the burglary have been recovered. Ephrata Police continue to investigate the involvement of other suspects.