Arrest Made After Lebanon Armed Robbery

LEBANON – Police arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in Lebanon. On September 17, Lebanon City Police responded to the Sunoco at 135 S. 12th Street. The clerk told police that a man entered the store, pointed a firearm at her, and demanded she give him all the money. The clerk turned over an undetermined amount of cash. She told police she recognized the suspect because he was a regular customer. Officers reviewed surveillance video of the robbery. Police were able to identified the suspect in the video from prior contact. A short time later, police apprehended 19-year-old Omar Miranda of Lebanon without incident. Miranda faces robbery and other charges. He was arraigned and is in Lebanon County Prison on $75,000 bail.