Arrest In York County Park Murder

YORK COUNTY – An arrest was made by York County authorities in connection with a July 5, 2021 murder at Cousler Park on Church Road in Manchester Township. Northern York County Regional Police, U.S.Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, and the York County Drug Task Force arrested 19-year-old Elijah Penn at his home. He’s charged with homicide in the shooting death of Justin Griffith. Penn also shot 21-year-old Donald Dent, who survived his injuries. Penn was taken to the York County Booking Center for arraignment.