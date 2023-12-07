Arrest In York County Fatal Stabbing

YORK – Officials released the identity of a teen who died after a stabbing in York. Police say they were notified yesterday around 12:14 p.m. that 14-year-old Michael Keys III of York arrived at York Hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing and later died. During an investigation, police discovered that a fight broke out in Penn Park where Keys was stabbed. Police later learned a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female were also injured during the fight. An autopsy on Keys is scheduled for tomorrow. York City Police arrested 16-year-old Ty’quan Rosario of York at his residence without incident. Rosario is charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death.