Arrest In Weekend York Shooting

YORK – A person of interest sought in a weekend shooting in York is now in police custody. The individual, identified as 30-year-old Brandon Ellerbe of York, was arrested this morning around 7 in the 200 block of E. Philadelphia Street. Ellerbe is charged with Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Assault. He is pending arraignment. On Saturday, July 8th around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Richland Avenue in York and discovered 65-year-old Sterling Miller of York with a single gunshot wound. Miller was transported to York Hospital and remains in critical condition. Police released a photo of a person of interest in the case and thanks to tips from the public, police were able to identify Ellerbe and take him into custody.