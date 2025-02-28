Arrest In Shots Fired Incident At Thaddeus Stevens School

LANCASTER – PSP Lancaster arrested an individual involved in a recent shots fired incident at Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology. An investigation determined that a male walked between the dorms on campus and fired multiple shots. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Troopers were able to obtain surveillance video of the suspect. Pictures were then released to the public. Police were able to identify the male as 30-year-old Nicolas Pagan-Feliz of Lancaster. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. Troopers learned that Pagan-Feliz had pleaded guilty to a felony charge on October 2022 making him ineligible to possess a firearm. He was arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct. Anyone that has any further information regarding the incident is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650.