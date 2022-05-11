Arrest In PennDOT Worker Hit/Run

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Police in Cumberland County have arrested and charged the driver of a pickup truck involved in a hit & run accident of a PennDOT worker that occurred April 13th. Silver Spring Township Police say 19-year-old Dawson Smith of Harrisburg faces aggravated assault, careless driving, and other charges after hitting the worker on Rich Valley Road. Police had released a photo of the truck that hit the worker. Smith was taken to the Cumberland County Prison where he has posted $50,000 bail.