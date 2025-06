Arrest In Lebanon City Burglary

LEBANON COUNTY – Police in Lebanon arrested two men involved in a burglary. On June 14 around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of N. Cherry Street. Upon arrival, officers quickly investigated, located, and arrested two males: 25-year-old Hensy Peralta and 18-year-old Josue Baez-Perez. Both face burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, and other charges. They were transported to central booking where they were held and arraigned. Bail for both was set at $250,000.