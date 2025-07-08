Arrest In Lancaster Weekend Shooting

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police made an arrest after a weekend shooting. Around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday, July 5, officers responded to the 500 block of S. Christian Street and located an adult male victim, who was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, 17-year-old Miguel Ramos of Lancaster, was taken into custody shortly after the incident was reported. At this time, it is believed that Ramos and the victim knew each other. Ramos is being charged as an adult for attempted homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and other charges. He is being held in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.