Arrest In Lancaster Twp. Shots Fired Incident

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two juveniles face charges after a shots-fired incident in Lancaster Township. On Tuesday, February 10 around 3:50 p.m., officers responded to the Hawthorne Apartment Complex on Dickens Drive. The investigation determined that numerous rounds were fired in the parking lot area, striking vehicles and apartment buildings. Several bystanders were in the immediate area and in the line of fire. One round entered an occupied residence and passed in close proximity to a resident inside. No injuries were reported. A suspect vehicle, which had been reported stolen the previous day, was located a short time later and then pursued into the area of Stone Mill Road. Three individuals fled on foot. Two 16-year-old juveniles were apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. A firearm consistent with the caliber used in the shooting was recovered. The two juveniles are being charged as adults in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873, ext. 207 Anonymous tips may also be submitted via email to gcarlson@lancastertownshippolice.org.