Arrest In Lancaster Stabbing

LANCASTER – A stabbing in Lancaster has led to an arrest. On Saturday, March 16, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Water Street for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found that the female victim was stabbed and not shot. The injury was non-life threatening and the victim was treated at a local hospital. Police apprehended the suspect, identified as Martita Soto. During a search after the arrest, Soto was found to be in possession of cocaine. Police say the original incident took place in the 100 block of South Prince Street. Soto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. Anyone who may have information regarding the incident, is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.