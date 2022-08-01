Arrest In Lancaster Stabbing Case

LANCASTER – An arrest has been made after a Sunday stabbing in Lancaster. Around 6:36 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of E. Walnut Street and found a Lancaster man with a deep laceration across his face. The victim was taken to a local hospital. An investigation found that Alex Baker and the male victim had engaged in a verbal argument prior to the assault. Baker obtained a box-cutter from a nearby residence, approached the victim again, grabbed the victim by the hair, and deliberately cut him. Police obtained a warrant for Baker’s arrest. He was later found and taken into police custody.