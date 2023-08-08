Arrest In Lancaster Shots Fired Incident

LANCASTER -Lancaster Police made an arrest after a call of shots fired on August 5th in the area of Harrisburg Pike and N. Pine Street. As officers responded, information was received that a vehicle crash had just occurred in the same area. Three subjects were reported to have fled from the crash, including 20-year-old John Walls, who was found a short time later not far from the location of the incident. Walls was in possession of a stolen handgun. The crashed vehicle, a white Infinity sedan, was also reported stolen. Walls was charged with two counts of Receiving Stolen Property and one count of Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License. Officers located spent shell casings and damaged property at the initial scene indicating that gunshots had been fired. No one was hurt from the gunshots. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Detective Owens at 717-735-3301. Tips can be provided anonymously.