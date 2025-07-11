Arrest In Lancaster Shootings

LANCASTER – Authorities have taken into custody a man involved in two separate shootings in Lancaster. Police responded Thursday around 12:39 p.m. to the area of S. Water and Strawberry Streets and found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Police later identified 33-year-old Tyree Dixon as the suspected shooter. They say Dixon was also a suspect in a Wednesday evening shooting in the 100 block of S. Prince Street. Dixon faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges.