Arrest In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Police have charged 17-year-old Trevor Losch of Ephrata in connection with a May 2025 shooting in Lancaster. Losch has been charged as an adult with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Conspiracy, Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and related offenses. He is currently in Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center. A 14-year-old juvenile has also been charged in connection with the incident. Officers responded on May 28 around 2:34 a.m. for reports of multiple gunshots fired into an occupied residence at 14 Deep Hollow Lane. Upon arrival, officers determined that numerous rounds had struck the residence, including exterior walls, windows, and a vehicle parked outside. Multiple adults and children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Lancaster Township Police at 717-892-5873, ext.207.