Arrest In Lancaster County Turkey Hill Robbery

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man has been charged with armed robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking after a June 18th robbery of a Turkey Hill at 1501 Manheim Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Police say a tall black male, dressed in all black, wearing a black ski mask and white gloves, robbed the store with a gun taking several hundred dollars and some cigarettes. As captured on video surveillance, the robber fled through the parking lot on foot. Store employees believe the suspect had been in the store several times that week. Police later identified 33-year-old Kewuan Jones as the suspect. Items consistent with the robbery were found at his address and it was determined that his phone was in the area at the time of the robbery. Jones was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison.