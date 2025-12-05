Arrest In Lancaster County Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting. 24-year-old Noel Robles was taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, firearms not to be carried without a license, and related offenses. The January 10, 2025 shooting occurred outside the Getty Mart on Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township. During the incident, an uninvolved bystander was struck by gunfire and sustained serious injuries. Yesterday, police executed a raid, taking Robles into custody without incident. During the arrest, officers observed a large amount of cash and drugs. A search warrant was executed on the residence on Fremont Street. Seized from the residence was $26,000 cash and nearly two pounds of marijuana packaged for resale. A separate investigation into the cash and drugs is being conducted. Robles is being held at the Lancaster County Prison. The case remains active as investigators work to identify and locate additional suspects involved in the shooting.