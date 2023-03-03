Arrest In Lancaster County School Threat

LANCASTER – State Police in Lancaster have charged a substitute teacher’s aide with Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13 with calling in threats at Martic Elementary School in Lancaster County’s Penn Manor School District on February 23. An investigation has led authorities to charge 20-year-old Naomi Wenger of Lancaster with terroristic threats, criminal use of a communication facility, and obstruction. Wenger was inside the school at the time the threats were made. The I.U. said that Wenger was recently hired and only subbed at that location. She also had cleared all background checks.