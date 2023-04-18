Arrest In Lancaster County Domestic Disturbances

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities arrested a man involved in two domestic disturbances. On Friday, April 14, police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Candlewyck Road in Manheim Township. An investigation determined that 24-year-old Domonic Ortiz of Lancaster, assaulted and strangled a female resident, and fled. A warrant was obtained for his arrest, as his whereabouts were unknown. Then on Monday, April 17, officers responded to the same location and determined that Ortiz had returned to the home, assaulted and strangled the same victim, and fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival. A second warrant was issued. Manheim Township Police had been searching for Ortiz and were able to locate and arrest him this morning. He will be processed and taken for arraignment.