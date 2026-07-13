Arrest In Lancaster County Burglary

LANCASTER – A Berks County man is charged with firing a gun, pistol-whipping a man during an armed burglary, and other offenses. 37-year-old Luis Lopez, Jr. of Spring Township, was arrested and charged with robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, kidnapping, possessing a prohibited firearm, and other charges. U.S. Marshals took Lopez into custody Friday in Northampton County after police obtained an arrest warrant. Lopez and his 18-year-old co-defendant, Hector Martinez, Jr., are accused of holding the victims at gunpoint during a failed robbery in a residence in the first block of Hurst Boulevard in Warwick Township, Lancaster County, the evening of June 28. Both Lopez and Martinez fled the home as police arrived. Lopez remains in Northampton County Prison. Martinez has separately been charged. Anyone with additional information about the incident is urged to contact Northern Lancaster County Regional Police at 717-733-0965 or submit a tip through Lancaster County Crime Stoppers.