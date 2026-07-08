Arrest In Hershey Burglary

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Dauphin County authorities say two men have been arrested in connection with a 2025 burglary at the Hershey Fresh Market at 121 Towne Square Drive. 60-year-old Jason Jackson of Camp Hill and 56-year-old Ricky Green of Harrisburg have been charged with burglary and related offenses. Detectives poured over evidence and followed a variety of leads to uncover the suspects. The two men have been linked to a string of commercial burglaries across multiple counties, including Cumberland, Dauphin, York, and Perry.