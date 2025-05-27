Arrest In Harrisburg Homicide

HARRISBURG – Police arrested a man after a homicide in Harrisburg. Yesterday around 3 p.m., police were alerted to a deceased male in the 200 block of North Front Street. The victim appeared to have died from trauma he had sustained earlier in the day. An investigation identified 22-year-old Angelo Ceccarani as a suspect in the assault and homicide. Ceccarani was then located and transported to the Harrisburg Police Station, where he was subsequently interviewed by detectives. As a result, Ceccarani was charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via their Crimewatch website.