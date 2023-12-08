Arrest In Fatal York Stabbing

YORK – York County authorities made an arrest in the stabbing death of a teen in York. On Wednesday, Dec. 6 around 12:14 p.m., police were notified that 14-year-old Michael Keys III of York arrived at York Hospital with injuries from a stabbing and later died. During an investigation, police discovered that a fight broke out in Penn Park where Keys was stabbed along with a 16-year-old male, a 14-year-old male, and a 15-year-old female who were also injured during the fight. An autopsy on Keys is scheduled for today. Meanwhile, York City Police arrested16-year-old Ty’quan Rosario of York at his residence without incident. Rosario is charged as an adult with criminal homicide in connection with the stabbing death.